[Interview] “Every store we open is a success” (Matthias Hindriks, The Fashion Store)

This year, The Fashion Store is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The Flemish multi-brand retailer, which positions itself as the easily accessible boutique, is performing significantly better than the market, says CEO Matthias Hindriks.

Success story

Just a few weeks ago, The Fashion Store opened its 24th location, in Kontich. The first stores under that name opened as early as 2006, in Lede and Veerle. The company’s roots, however, go back even further: the fabric store “Peeters & Co,” a household name in Veerle-Laakdal since the 1950s, was renamed Pecotex in 1976. This evolved into a chain, which was acquired by a group of investors in 2005 and came under the ownership of The Fashion Society in 2018—the fashion division of Colruyt Group and also the owner of ZEB and Pointcarré.