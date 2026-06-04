[In the Picture] Nike opens its first Luxembourg store in the Cloche d’Or shopping center

Nike is opening its first and, for now, only store in Luxembourg today. The sporting goods giant is setting up shop in the Cloche d’Or Shopping Center in Luxembourg City and aims to be a “meeting place for sports enthusiasts.”

Soccer, running, and training

The new store covers 1,360 square meters, spread over two floors. Customers will find sports and lifestyle collections for women, men, and children, with a focus on soccer, running, and training. The store also offers a selection of the Jordan brand.