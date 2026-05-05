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Written by Jorg Snoeck
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Hugo Boss reports sharp drop in profits

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Fashion5 May, 2026

Revenue and profits were under pressure at Hugo Boss in the first quarter. This is due not only to challenging market conditions but also to a strategic realignment within the fashion company.

Revenue decline across all markets

In the first three months of the year, Hugo Boss saw revenue drop by 9% to 905 million euros. Excluding currency effects, the decline was 6%. The flagship Boss brand saw revenue drop by 7% to 779 million euros, while the Hugo label fell by 23% to 125 million euros. Hugo Boss is experiencing revenue losses across all markets: a 10% decline in the EMEA region, 11% in the Americas, and 6% in the Asia-Pacific region.

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