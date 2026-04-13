Former Gucci CEO appointed co-CEO at Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana has appointed former Gucci executive Stefano Cantino as co-CEO, a role he will share with Alfonso Dolce. The appointment follows the departure of co-founder Stefano Gabbana.

Financial challenges

The leadership structure at Dolce & Gabbana is undergoing significant changes. The arrival of Stefano Cantino is intended to further drive the fashion house’s transformation into a lifestyle brand. The new co-CEO, who gained extensive fashion experience at Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Prada, will lead the company alongside Alfonso Dolce, brother of co-founder Domenico Dolce, who has also been appointed chairman.

Last week, it was announced that co-founder Stefano Gabbana had stepped down as chairman and is also considering selling his 40% stake. He will, however, remain responsible for the creative aspects of the brand, ensuring the continuity of its artistic vision.

The luxury company is facing financial challenges and is seeking €150 million in fresh capital, following a previous injection of €450 million last year.