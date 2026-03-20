Fashion distributor Gab files for court-supervised reorganization

The Belgian fashion distributor Gab International is initiating a judicial reorganization. The company has been given several months to develop a reorganization plan.

Debts to brands

The coming months will be focused on drafting a detailed reorganization plan, the company announced in a press release. The plan may not only address financial issues but also revise the company’s operational strategy, as the distributor is struggling with outstanding debts to various fashion companies and brands, including Ecoalf, Pepe Jeans, Strellson, Daniele Fiesoli, Clarks, and United Legwear & Apparel.

Gab International, founded nearly forty years ago by Alain Broekaert, has a broad portfolio of dozens of brands. In recent years, the group also acquired the Benelux rights to several bankrupt fashion labels, including Scotch & Soda and Clarks, in order to reopen stores by itself.