Fashion designer John Galliano is joining Zara

John Galliano is back, but not at some luxury fashion house. No, the designer is making his comeback at Zara. For two years, Galliano will be reinterpreting existing garments from the Inditex subsidiary. This is where high fashion and fast fashion meet…

From couture to high street

In September, Zara will launch a creative collaboration with British designer John Galliano (65). The former creative director of Givenchy, Dior, and Maison Margiela will rework existing Zara collections into new seasonal lines. With this move, the Spanish retailer is opting for a striking cross-pollination between couture and the mass market.