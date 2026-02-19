Etsy sells fashion app Depop to eBay

eBay acquires marketplace Depop from Etsy. With this strategic move, the American auction site aims to attract younger consumers and increase its footprint in the second-hand fashion market.

Fast-growing category

eBay is paying approximately $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion) for this acquisition. Depop, founded in 2011 and based in London, will retain its name, brand, platform, and culture after the acquisition. Jamie Ianonne, CEO of eBay, is convinced that this acquisition will better position Depop for long-term growth, thanks to eBay’s scale and operational capabilities.

Fashion represents more than $10 billion (approximately €9 billion) in annual gross merchandise volume for eBay and has achieved 10% growth in the US in 2025. Ianonne says this acquisition provides an opportunity to further develop one of eBay’s fastest-growing focus categories and reach a younger audience. Etsy bought Depop in 2021 for $1.6 billion (€1.3 billion).