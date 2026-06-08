Espace Mode to open eleventh store

This fall, the Walloon fashion chain Espace Mode will open a new location in Soignies. It will be the retailer’s eleventh store and its first in the province of Hainaut.

Number eleven

Espace Mode’s new location will be on the site of the former Gipsy store, which had been operated by the Delhez family since 1987. The building is currently undergoing extensive renovations, with two-thirds of the existing structure being demolished. With a retail space of nearly 1,250 m² spread over two floors, the new store is designed to offer a comfortable and accessible shopping experience for everyone.

It will be the eleventh store for the chain, which generates approximately 40 million euros in revenue and has been rolling out a new store concept in its existing locations since last year. Espace Mode’s move to Soignies is part of a gradual development strategy in Wallonia.

“We wanted to establish ourselves in a dynamic, accessible region that meets our customers’ expectations. This project illustrates our commitment to continuing to invest in modern, comfortable stores designed for families,” says Maxime Meeckers, CEO of Espace Mode. The opening is scheduled for October and will create seven jobs.