Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Chaussea saves footwear brand Kickers from bankruptcy

icon
Fashion23 March, 2026

French footwear giant Chaussea is acquiring the Kickers brand from the bankrupt Royer Group. Although 135 jobs will be lost, the acquisition marks a lifeline for the footwear brand. It is also an important step for Chaussea.

Chaussea strengthens B2B

The Royer Group, founded in 1945 and once a heavyweight in the European footwear trade, has been declared bankrupt by the Commercial Court of Rennes. Of the 180 employees, only 45 remain, spread across the headquarters and a branch in Cholet. The sites in Sèvres and Arques are closing their doors permanently. The liquidation follows a downward spiral marked by previous reorganizations in 2015, 2021, and 2025.

More about... Fashion
See more
Most read
Follow RetailDetail