Chaussea saves footwear brand Kickers from bankruptcy

French footwear giant Chaussea is acquiring the Kickers brand from the bankrupt Royer Group. Although 135 jobs will be lost, the acquisition marks a lifeline for the footwear brand. It is also an important step for Chaussea.

Chaussea strengthens B2B

The Royer Group, founded in 1945 and once a heavyweight in the European footwear trade, has been declared bankrupt by the Commercial Court of Rennes. Of the 180 employees, only 45 remain, spread across the headquarters and a branch in Cholet. The sites in Sèvres and Arques are closing their doors permanently. The liquidation follows a downward spiral marked by previous reorganizations in 2015, 2021, and 2025.