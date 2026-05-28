Capri Holdings sees a return to growth on the horizon

Capri Holdings saw revenue decline again last quarter, but its earnings improved significantly thanks to cost-cutting measures. Michael Kors saw a decline in revenue, while Jimmy Choo posted slight growth. Management expects growth again for the new fiscal year.

Margins are improving, losses are shrinking

In the quarter ending March 28, revenue from continuing operations — excluding Versace, which has since been sold to the Prada Group — totaled $796 million (€684 million), a 3.7% year-over-year decline. Adjusted for exchange rates, the decline was as high as 7%.