[Analysis] How China sets the standard for the future of luxury, also in the West

After years of rapid growth, Asian—and particularly Chinese—luxury consumers are undergoing a fundamental shift. It is no longer volume, but refinement, trust, and cultural identity that are driving the market. The trends emerging in Asia today will also force luxury brands in the West to rethink their strategies.

Less spectacle, more substance

For years, Asia served as the growth engine for the global luxury sector. Chinese consumers, in particular, drove demand, both domestically and during international shopping trips. Today, however, a structural shift is taking shape. The luxury consumer in China has matured and is increasingly defining for themselves what is valuable. Luxury is evolving from an imported status symbol to a personal expression of identity and culture.