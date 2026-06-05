Coolblue opens new warehouse for TVs and home appliances in Antwerp

Coolblue is expanding its logistics capacity with a new TV and appliance warehouse in Antwerp. The nearly 4,000-square-meter facility is designed to support the growth of CoolblueBezorgt, the company’s own delivery and installation service, and will create 100 jobs.

For faster deliveries

The new warehouse is strategically located in the Blue Gate Antwerp business park, close to major highways such as the E17, E19, and A12, to serve customers faster and more efficiently. The BREEAM Excellent-certified building features a recycling zone and facilities to further electrify its own fleet. It also includes nearly 400 square meters of office space.



The new warehouse in Antwerp joins the existing centers in Ghent and Nivelles. Together, they form the backbone of Coolblue’s logistics network in Belgium. Since 2017, the retailer has operated its own delivery and installation service for large electronics, such as washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions. More than ninety delivery drivers are starting work at the new depot today, but Coolblue is still looking to hire fifteen additional employees.