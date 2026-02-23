Obramat hands out 55.5 million euros to its workforce

Obramat reinforces its profit-sharing model by distributing over €55.5 million among its more than 7,000 employees for the 2025 financial year. The amount is equivalent to an average of 4.8 additional paychecks per employee and far exceeds the investment allocated that same year to new openings, which reached €24 million.

Expansion in Portugal

The company, which specializes in the distribution of construction and renovation materials, grants the incentive to all staff who meet the internal minimum seniority requirement, regardless of where in the company or how much they work. With this payment, Obramat has increased the total amount distributed since it implemented the model twenty years ago to more than €235 million.