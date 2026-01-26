In Spain, Just Eat will now also deliver DIY supplies from Brico Depôt

Just Eat has added DIY chain Brico Depôt to its platform in Spain. This is a next step in the delivery platform’s diversification strategy, which already delivers groceries, flowers, and health products to homes in addition to meals.

More than a thousand products

In Madrid, A Coruña, Seville, Jerez, and Pamplona, consumers can now have more than a thousand items from Brico Depôt delivered to their homes by Just Eat Takeaway couriers. The range varies from tools and hardware to lighting, everything that responds to urgent needs in the home, without customers having to leave their homes.

“Thanks to the collaboration with Just Eat, we can deliver DIY items to the home with the speed and flexibility that many households demand today: from a tool that is needed immediately to the materials that are missing to complete a renovation,” says Sandra Zárate, director of marketing and digital at Brico Depôt Spain.

This move strengthens Just Eat’s position as an integrated platform. The delivery service had already expanded its offering to categories such as supermarkets, parapharmacy, flowers, and pet products. The ambition is to ultimately deliver every product that users need in their daily lives.