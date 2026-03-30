You can now shop at Sephora via ChatGPT

Sephora is shifting its e-commerce strategy toward AI with the launch of its own application within ChatGPT. The pilot will begin in the United States and is expected to evolve into a global channel that combines advice, personalization, and shopping.

A new beginning for the customer journey

Following in the footsteps of GAP and earlier retail giants like Walmart, Sephora is now also making the move toward so-called “conversational commerce,” where interaction with the customer takes place via artificial intelligence. After all, consumers are increasingly using AI as a starting point to discover and purchase products, according to Nick Turley, Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI.