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Written by Pauline Neerman
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You can now shop at Sephora via ChatGPT

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Beauty/Care30 March, 2026
Sephora Photo: Shutterstock

Sephora is shifting its e-commerce strategy toward AI with the launch of its own application within ChatGPT. The pilot will begin in the United States and is expected to evolve into a global channel that combines advice, personalization, and shopping.

A new beginning for the customer journey

Following in the footsteps of GAP and earlier retail giants like Walmart, Sephora is now also making the move toward so-called “conversational commerce,” where interaction with the customer takes place via artificial intelligence. After all, consumers are increasingly using AI as a starting point to discover and purchase products, according to Nick Turley, Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI.

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