Superdrug lifts profit as value focus cushions price-sensitive demand

Superdrug has closed 2025 with higher sales and profits, despite weaker UK retail footfall and consumers keeping a tighter grip on discretionary spending. The health and beauty retailer opened 22 new stores in 2025, while continuing to upgrade existing locations.

Leaning into price-sensitivity

Superdrug said revenue rose 5.2% to 1.719 billion British pounds (2 billion euro). That is less than the 7% increase reported a year earlier, but the company did point to growth across both physical stores and digital channels, helped by investment in its estate.