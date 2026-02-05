Capri sees Jimmy Choo recovering without Versace

Capri Holdings saw its revenue decline in the third quarter, but profits exceeded expectations and net debt fell sharply following the sale of Versace. Michael Kors underperformed, while Jimmy Choo’s profits recovered.

Jimmy Choo out of the red

In the three months to December 27, 2025, revenue fell 4% to $1.025 billion (€943 million), or 5.9% at constant exchange rates. The decline was mainly due to Michael Kors, which saw revenue fall 5.6% to $858 million (€789 million). Jimmy Choo, on the other hand, grew by 5% to US$167 million (€154 million).