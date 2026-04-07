After 70 years, AVA continues to build its 100 million euro party decorations empire

Belgian retailer AVA is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year—with its own streamers and balloons, of course. The chain currently has 52 stores in Belgium and Luxembourg and is now focusing on pop-ups, a new retail concept, and online growth.

Three generations

What began in 1956 as a small shop on Antwerp’s Brederodestraat has grown into a chain with annual revenue of around 100 million euros, featuring an online store and its own production department for paper table liners. Yet AVA remains a true family story: the concept originated shortly after World War II when Armand Van Weddingen opened a paper shop in Leuven. The real breakthrough came in Antwerp, where the first store under the name AVA—“Armand Van Antwerpen”—became a destination for gift wrap, party supplies, and office supplies.