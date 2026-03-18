Tencent is investing more than 5 billion euros in AI this year

Tencent, the Chinese tech giant behind WeChat and popular games such as Honor of Kings, achieved record revenue in 2025. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the company is not only boosting advertising revenue but also increasing user engagement on its gaming and social platforms.

AI-driven ecosystem

Over the course of 2025, profits rose by 17% to 259.6 billion yuan (37.7 billion euros), while revenue climbed by 14% to 751.8 billion yuan (109 billion euros). To achieve this, the tech giant is fully committed to AI: the company uses advanced algorithms to target ads more accurately, giving advertisers better value for their money. In addition, AI optimizes content delivery on platforms such as WeChat, where users stay active longer—and spend more.