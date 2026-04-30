Retail is in execution mode: five trends shaping NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show Europe

(Advertorial) From agentic AI to retail media, the industry’s priorities have crystallised — and Paris is where leaders will act on them.

After NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show set the agenda for the year in New York City, one message rang loud and clear: Retail has entered an implementation era. This year’s theme, The Next Now, is more than a slogan — it’s a call to action. Retailers are no longer debating what AI and data can do. They’re scaling it, and executives are already seeing benefits. According to a 2026 study, 48% report stronger customer engagement through conversational AI, and 37% cite more seamless omnichannel experience. Retail’s Big Show Europe in Paris will be the next major checkpoint for the global retail community.

1. Agentic AI: from tool to actor

Artificial intelligence is no longer a differentiator — it’s a foundational infrastructure. The most significant shift is the rise of agentic commerce: AI systems that don’t just assist shoppers but act on their behalf, autonomously making decisions and completing transactions. While most retailers are still in early scaling phases, the direction is set. Paris will push the conversation further to help retailers operationalise AI agents at scale.

2. Predictive demand forecasting

Gone are the days of backward-looking sales analysis. Retailers are now integrating real-time customer behaviour, inventory signals, and external market factors into predictive models that power autonomous supply chains. AI doesn’t just forecast — it executes. Replenishment and allocation decisions are being delegated to algorithms, reshaping the supply chain as we know it.

3. Community, loyalty & the influencer economy

With customer acquisition costs at record highs, the smartest retailers are doubling down on retention. NRF Europe highlights how brands are transforming transactions into long-term relationships — through personalised loyalty programmes, influencer-led storytelling, and service-led experiences. Lifetime value is the metric that matters, not volume.

4. IP, licensing & new revenue models

Leading brands are no longer limited to selling products. Intellectual property has become a strategic growth engine — through collaborations, digital extensions, experiential formats, and platform ecosystems. Subscription models and agentic commerce are unlocking recurring revenue, while AI agents are beginning to mediate the very discovery of products.

5. Retail media: the high-margin frontier

Retailers are becoming media companies. Retail media — leveraging first-party shopper data to power targeted advertising — is one of the fastest-growing revenue streams in the industry. On-site search, sponsored listings, in-store digital media, and off-site targeting are transforming retailers into full-funnel marketing platforms, not just points of sale.

The conversation continues in Paris

These five themes defined Retail’s Big Show in New York City. Now, Paris becomes the next stage for retail leaders across Europe and beyond. Retail’s Big Show Europe will bring together the most forward-thinking minds in the industry to move from insight to action.

Tickets will be available soon. Secure your place at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show Europe and be part of the conversation that shapes what comes next.