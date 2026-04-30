Retail division drives Amazon’s strong growth

It wasn’t just cloud services that contributed to Amazon’s strong quarterly results; the retail division also performed exceptionally well. The platform is stepping up its focus on ultra-fast deliveries and healthcare.

Speed as a competitive advantage

Amazon’s revenue grew by 17% in the past quarter to $181.5 billion (€155 billion). The significant focus on the weight of Amazon Web Services cloud services in the figures—with higher-than-expected growth of 28% to $37.6 billion (€32 billion)—would almost make one forget that Amazon is also a retailer, and certainly not a small one.