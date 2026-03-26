[Opinion] Retail powerhouse Action continues to surge forward at an unprecedented pace

At Action, scale and speed are converging in a way we rarely see in retail today. The combination of scale, discipline, and ambition makes the Dutch non-food discounter perhaps the most interesting retail company in Europe today.

Slowdown? Let’s go to the US!

With revenue of 16 billion euros in 2025, 16.1% growth, and a network of 3,302 stores across 14 countries, Action confirms its status as one of the fastest-growing retail concepts in Europe. At the same time, we see subtle signs of maturity: growth is slowing slightly, both in absolute terms and in like-for-like performance.