NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show Europe in Paris: the future of retail is being shaped right now

© Anne-Emmanuelle Thion

© Anne-Emmanuelle Thion

(Advertorial) The world’s most influential retail community is set to gather in Paris for NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show Europe, which will take place in the capital from 15 to 17 September 2026.

The National Retail Federation, an international federation representing the retail sector, organises the Retail’s Big Show events, regarded as the international benchmark for retail intelligence and innovation. The flagship New York edition kicks off the year every January, bringing together over 41,000 attendees at the Javits Convention Centre, followed by the Asia-Pacific edition in Singapore in June, and then the Paris event in September.

In Paris, 12,000 professionals from 60 countries will gather, including 4,200 brands, 525 exhibitors and 200 speakers spread across more than 100 exclusive sessions, designed in collaboration with 24 members of the Advisory Board.

The theme of this second European edition is “The Next Now”, set against a backdrop of accelerating technological change, the rise of artificial intelligence, constantly evolving consumer expectations and growing demands for sustainability. NRF 2026 Europe will highlight the sector’s key growth drivers, including: smart supply chains, personalised customer journeys, circular design and the importance of cross-border collaborations

The five pillars of transformation shaping the competitiveness of European retail will be at the heart of the event:

– Agent-based AI and customer services

– Demand forecasting and personalisation

– Community building and the role of influencers

– Licensing, intellectual property and new business models

– Retail media

Two types of pass are available, depending on your objectives:

Expo Pass

Ideal for discovering the latest solutions, meeting exhibitors and gauging market trends. Your gateway to three days of retail innovation, including: 3-day access to both Expo halls, access to the Startup Hub and the Innovators Showcase, and the full run of ‘Exhibitor Big Ideas’ sessions.

All-Access Pass

The complete experience. It includes everything offered in the Expo Pass, plus access to retail’s most prestigious stage:

an exclusive programme of C-level keynotes

presentations by the leaders shaping the future of retail

Among the announced speakers: Alex Baldock (CEO of Currys), Ruth Andrade (Lush), Fernanda Dalben (Dalben Group), Fiennes Davey (Kingfisher) and Sarah Jackson (Primark), amongst others.

Only a few days left to benefit from the early bird rate, take your pass now to save €400. The conversations happening at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show Europe will shape the next wave of retail. Make sure you’re in the room. September 15–17, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.