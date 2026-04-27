New plan aims to revitalize Brussels’ shopping districts

With a vacancy rate of 18% and ongoing issues regarding cleanliness and safety, Brussels’ retail sector is at a turning point: the city government wants to promote commercial diversity in the capital’s 25 shopping districts.

Six priority districts

Within the Brussels pentagon—the city center located within the inner ring road—there are more than 7,000 retail establishments. With 33.6 stores per 1,000 residents, the store density is well above the regional average of 18.5, but the vacancy rate stands at 18% and rises to as high as 21% in certain districts. In addition to persistent issues regarding cleanliness and safety, the rapid rise of fast-food outlets and snack bars threatens commercial diversity. In short, it is time for an action plan, according to Didier Wauters (Les Engagés), alderman for Economic Affairs and Trade.