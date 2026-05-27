More than 80% of Shopping Cora sites in Belgium already filled with new retailers

Eight months after Mitiska REIM completed the acquisition of the seven Cora locations in Belgium, the transformation is ahead of schedule: more than 80% of the retail space has already been leased, and nearly 350 people have found new jobs.

Exceeding expectations

Real estate investor Mitiska REIM is making rapid progress with the redevelopment of the former Cora hypermarkets in Belgium: the first stores opened their doors as early as late January 2026, just a few months after the acquisition of the seven sites. Delhaize opened new supermarkets at all seven locations, and other retailers, such as DreamLand, Kiabi, and Q8, quickly followed.

Additional stores will open between late August and mid-September 2026 as part of the second major phase. Jysk, Aldi, MediaMarkt, DreamBaby, and Wibra, among others, will establish themselves at the sites. More than 80% of the retail space has been leased, which exceeds Mitiska REIM’s expectations at this stage of the transformation. A third, more structural phase of the transformation will begin in the spring of 2027 and will include renovation work on the arcades, the entrance, and the surroundings of the Shopping Cora sites.

The project to create approximately 1,400 jobs by the end of the transformation is also on track, Mitiska reports. Nearly 350 former Cora employees have found new jobs. In addition, about 330 people chose to pursue a different career path or pursue further education. A few employees have also retired.

For the management and development of the Shopping Cora sites, the real estate developer has since established Mitiska Retail Services, the successor to Galimmo Services Belgium.