KiK appoints new executive director

After about six months without a permanent CEO, textile discounter KiK has a new CEO. Ulrich Hanfeld has been at the helm since June 1. Hanfeld succeeds Patrick Zahn, who unexpectedly left the company last September after nearly ten years as CEO.

“Renowned retail expert”

The new CEO brings extensive experience in the retail sector. Before joining KiK, Hanfeld served as CEO of Hervis Sport- und Modegesellschaft and Group CEO of TriStyle Group from 2024 to 2026. Previously, he held management positions at the fashion chain NKD and worked for the Otto Group for sixteen years, where his roles included President and CEO of Otto Japan.

He now forms KiK’s executive team together with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Christian Kümmel and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Agnieszka Jaworska. Hanfeld sees a bright future for KiK: “KiK has tremendous brand recognition, strong customer relationships, and motivated teams across more than 4,000 stores in Europe. Our ambition is to remain relevant to our customers every day.”

Shareholder Tengelmann Twenty-One KG expresses its confidence in the new CEO. CEO Christian Haub calls Hanfeld “a renowned retail expert who has repeatedly proven in recent years that he can successfully lead large companies.”