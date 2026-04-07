Hema and Jumbo launch joint promotion

With their first joint campaign in the Netherlands, Hema and Jumbo are demonstrating how they can reinforce each other. Van Eerd Retail, the owner of both chains, promises more similar initiatives in the near future.

Surprising customers more often

Hema and Jumbo are launching a joint promotion this week: starting Wednesday, April 8, customers will receive a €5 digital voucher in one chain’s app that they can redeem at the other chain. The campaign introduces shoppers to the product ranges of both chains. Existing customers will see the voucher appear automatically: Hema customers will receive a €5 discount for Jumbo in the app, and vice versa. The campaign is running on television and across digital channels, including social media.

It is a first step in how Hema and Jumbo can strengthen each other, both retailers announced in a press release. On February 11, the acquisition of Hema by Van Eerd Retail, also the owner of Jumbo Supermarkets, was successfully completed. Now, both individually strong brands are exploring how they can collaborate to surprise customers more often with extra benefits and service. More promotions will follow shortly.