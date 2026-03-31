Grocery shopping is now the second-largest online sector in the Netherlands

Dutch consumers are already spending almost as much online on food as they are on travel. While spending on services such as travel and events is declining, physical products are regaining ground—partly thanks to Chinese online retailers.

Products are driving the market

The Dutch e-commerce market is stabilizing after years of expansion, according to figures from the Thuiswinkel Market Monitor. In 2025, consumers spent a total of 35.7 billion euros on online purchases, a 1% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of online purchases remained stable at 347 million transactions, but the composition changed significantly.