Google launches “preferred sources” for news: here’s how to select RetailDetail

Readers who search for news via Google can now specify which news sources or media outlets they’d like to see more often in their results. To stay up to date on retail news, you can also select RetailDetail.

Easy

If you search for news using Google’s search engine, you can now choose a selection of “preferred sources”—news sources that will appear more frequently in your search results. We’ll explain below how to select RetailDetail.

It’s actually very easy: you can add RetailDetail as a preferred source right away via this link. You can choose more than one source, and articles from other sites will still appear alongside the selected sources. You can also adjust your selection at any time.

Or go to the Google search engine and click the plus sign next to “Top Stories.” On the next page, you can enter your preferred sources. Select retaildetail.be from the list or enter the URL in the search bar, then refresh your search results.