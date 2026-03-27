EU to monitor all Chinese parcels in new customs authority in Lille, France

The European Union aims to curb unsafe and cheap imports via online retailers such as Temu and Shein through new customs measures. Among other things, a central European data hub will be established in Lille, France, to monitor all flows of goods.

Fines and blockades

New customs rules are intended to force platforms like Temu and Shein to take responsibility for product safety and import duties, while Brussels centralizes oversight. It is a historic moment, as the EU is embarking on a structural overhaul of its customs union for the first time since its establishment in 1968.