Construction on Brussels shopping center Broeklin to begin this fall

Construction of Broeklin, the long-awaited successor to the never-realized Uplace, is set to begin this fall. There are reportedly already more than 200 interested parties for the approximately 55,000 square meters of retail space and offices.

Opening in 2028

“More than 60 percent of the project is already under negotiation,” CEO Jan Van Lancker tells Bruzz. “There is significant interest, particularly in retail, food & beverage, and leisure.” The project includes 55,000 square meters of retail space, offices, a 3,500-seat theater, and an urban farm, representing an investment of 600 million euros. The groundbreaking will take place this fall, with a planned opening in the third quarter of 2028.

A notable feature is the mandatory “productive workshop” space of at least 6,653 square meters. Here, shops must be actively engaged in repair, customization, or recycling—a trend that is gaining ground worldwide and is encouraged by EU legislation. “We have no trouble finding tenants,” says Van Lancker. “Most candidates are already doing this in cities like Berlin or Rotterdam.”

With 23,500 square meters of leisure space, Broeklin is indeed becoming more than just a shopping destination. The theater, a medium-sized event hall, is intended to fill a gap in the market. “There’s nothing comparable in this region,” says Van Lancker. “This will be an asset for Machelen and Vilvoorde.” In addition, there will be an urban farm where vegetables will be grown for the restaurants in the complex.