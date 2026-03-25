Bol also allows customers to check out at external online stores

Ahold Delhaize‘s Dutch e-commerce platform Bol is opening up its checkout technology to other online stores. Following a pilot program, bol.checkout is now in use at more than 300 online stores, where customers can check out using their Bol account. Access for stores that are not Bol partners will follow later.

Beyond its own platform

According to Bol, checking out in a familiar environment reduces friction, which increases conversion rates and customer satisfaction. Online stores can thus tap into a payment process that millions of consumers are already familiar with, the platform says. Merchants can choose from well-known payment options such as iDEAL and pay later.

The rollout began with sales partners, but Bol will later make the service available to online stores that do not sell through the e-commerce platform. With this, the company is taking the next step in making its own technology available outside its own ecosystem. Integrations with WooCommerce and Magento are already available today, with more to follow.

Joris Scheepers, Chief Advertising & New Business Officer at bol, says the company has been investing for 27 years in a shopping experience that is fast, easy, and hassle-free for millions of customers. Reliability is central to this, because it keeps customers coming back and allows merchants to build on a stable and consistent platform.