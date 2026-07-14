Belgium proposes bill to end fixed sales and blackout periods

The fixed sales periods, the blackout period, and the ban on selling at a loss might disappear in Belgium. Members of Parliament Vincent Van Quickenborne and Steven Coenegrachts propose completely removing the relevant provisions from the Economic Law Code.

Following a ruling by the Council of State

The bill, published on 8 July, repeals the articles on sales and the restricted period. If approved, retailers would be able to announce sales promotions year-round. The specific restricted period for clothing, leather goods, and shoes would also be eliminated.