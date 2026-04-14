Yet another Chinese e-commerce platform heading west: RedNote launches Redshop

Xiaohongshu, better known as RedNote, is preparing to launch Redshop, its own cross-border e-commerce platform. The focus is primarily on artisanal products—at least for now.

Shopping via chat

Once again, a Chinese e-commerce platform is making inroads into the West. The service is set to launch in June with a limited group of curated sellers. In the initial phase, the emphasis will be on niche categories such as artisanal and traditionally handmade products.

According to Chinese media, the initial rollout targets Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Malaysia. This will be followed by a gradual expansion, including of the product range.

RedNote is a Chinese platform that combines social networking and e-commerce. Users can post photos and other content, as well as discover and purchase products. RedNote recently added a “Marketplace” tab to the app, where live-stream shopping and product posts come together. In addition, the platform is testing features that make it easier to sell products via posts and chats.