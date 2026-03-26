Ambitious discount retailer Action is expanding into the United States

Action plans to open its first stores in the United States by the end of 2027 or early 2028. In Europe, the discount retailer is expanding into Croatia and Slovenia this year, and into Bulgaria next year. A total of 400 store openings are planned.

Following an in-depth market study

Action plans to add at least 400 stores in 2026 and enter two new markets. On March 11, the first store opened in Croatia, followed by a second store eight days later. Initial customer reactions have been very positive, with long lines outside the stores, the retailer says. After the summer, Action will open its first store in Slovenia. Next year, Bulgaria will become the discounter’s 17th European market.

But that’s not all: the retailer has completed an in-depth market study of the United States, which reveals clear potential for the Action format. By late 2027 or early 2028, the company aims to open its first store in the southeastern United States. The ambition is to have 100 stores in the United States by the end of 2030. In preparation, Action is currently setting up a local organization that combines local retail expertise with experienced Action leaders.

Last year, Action’s net revenue grew by 16% to 16 billion euros, comparable growth was 4.9%, and operating EBITDA rose by 14% to 2.367 billion euros.