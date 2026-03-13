Amazon wants to organize Prime Day earlier

Amazon is considering moving its Prime Day discount festival to the end of June instead of July. The e-commerce giant has never deviated from its yearly calendar, with the exception of the pandemic years.

Competition ahead?

Since 2015, Prime Day has usually fallen in July, with the only exception being the years during the coronavirus pandemic. However, this may now change: according to Reuters, this year’s edition could take place as early as the end of June. This would mean that Prime Day sales would fall in the second quarter, which ends on June 30.

Prime Day is an important moment in the fiscal year for Amazon and for sellers on the platform. Last year, online spending amounted to approximately $24 billion (about €22 billion), 30% more than a year earlier.

Meanwhile, however, pressure is mounting from competitors such as Walmart and Target, which are launching their own discount campaigns during the same period and investing in faster delivery to win customers. Is Amazon trying to beat them to the punch by changing the dates at the last minute? The retailer has not yet provided any explanation.