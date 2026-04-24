A quarter of all online sales in Europe come from abroad

Cross-border e-commerce is entering a new phase: after years of explosive growth, the sector now appears to be maturing. Meanwhile, 25% of the European e-commerce market is already “cross-border”.

“The days of unchecked growth are over”

In 2025, total revenue from cross-border online sales (excluding travel) amounted to 108 billion euros, accounting for 25% of the European e-commerce market. This represents a slight recovery following a dip in 2024, but the dynamics have clearly shifted: whereas rapid expansion was once the norm, efficiency, profitability, and operational resilience are now the focus.