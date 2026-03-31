Wasbar launches a franchise scheme in Belgium and the Netherlands

The Belgian hospitality concept Wasbar aims to expand more rapidly in Belgium and the Netherlands through independent entrepreneurs. The first franchise location is opening in Antwerp. The owner, Top Brands, is seeking prospective franchisees.

An accessible and profitable concept

Wasbar aims to accelerate its growth in Belgium and the Netherlands through franchising. Ambitious entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to independently operate their own location. The first to do so will be Florjan Bex (25) and Jonathan Habex (25), two young entrepreneurs who will run the existing Wasbar on the Melkmarkt in Antwerp starting in April. Both have already gained experience with the chain and therefore know the concept from the inside out.