Truck carrying 12 tons of KitKat bars has vanished without a trace

Nestlé confirms that a truck carrying 413,793 KitKat bars, en route from the factory in Italy to Poland, never reached its final destination. It remains unclear exactly where the shipment was stolen.

Rising criminal trend

The shipment consists of 12 tons of KitKat products. The truck and its contents remain missing. Nestlé has since announced that the bars can be identified via a unique batch code. Anyone who scans that code will receive instructions on how to contact KitKat. The company also emphasizes that there are no concerns regarding consumer safety and that there are no supply issues.

“Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” says Nestlé, which states that it is making the news public to raise awareness about a rising criminal trend.

According to various observers, truck theft is indeed on the rise worldwide, with food and beverages being prime targets. After all, these goods are easy to resell and difficult to trace—especially since they are ultimately consumed and thus literally disappear.