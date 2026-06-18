The rise of functional foods: hype or here to stay?

Mushrooms in your matcha latte, an açaí bowl for breakfast, and skyr with added protein: these days, being trendy means eating mindfully. Functional foods, in particular, are growing quickly: “Food should do more than just fill you up.” A conversation with Steven Beyers (Fungtional) and Margaux Bonte (Holy Berry) about the rise of adaptogens, açaí, and the future of functional foods.

“Every coffee shop in Cape Town”

Functional food—products that not only nourish but also claim to have specific health benefits—is no longer a niche market. In Belgium, the sector is growing by 6 to 8% per year, depending on the segment, while growth in countries such as the United States, South Africa, and Australia is already much more advanced.