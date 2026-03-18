New owners of Les Tartes de Françoise want a bigger slice of the pie

The Belgian pastry chain Les Tartes de Françoise plans to triple in size over the next three years. At least, that is the ambition of the Philippson family, which is acquiring a controlling stake in the brand.

Management Exit

The Philippson family, historically linked to Bank Degroof, is transitioning from a decade as a mere investor to becoming the majority shareholder at Les Tartes de Françoise. Management is also undergoing a shake-up: Humbert della Faille, a former Bain consultant, is joining as CEO and shareholder.