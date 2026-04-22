Rewe Group surpasses the 100 billion euro revenue mark

The German retail group Rewe, which operates not only supermarkets but also a major tourism division, generated more than 100 billion euros in revenue for the first time last year. Profits were under pressure due to rising costs.

Fierce competition

Despite challenging conditions, Rewe achieved a 4% increase in revenue last year, reaching a total of 100.4 billion euros, the company reported in a press release. In the competitive German retail market, Rewe managed to achieve a 3% increase, while Penny held its own in the price war among discounters (+0.7%). Independent Rewe retailers achieved a 7.2% increase in revenue, reaching 20.4 billion euros in the past fiscal year. International retail operations, including chains such as Billa, Bipa, Adeg, and Iki in Austria and Central Europe, saw revenue rise by 4.8%. The tourism division remained on a growth trajectory with an 18% increase in revenue.