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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Puratos: 5 billion euros in revenue on the horizon

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Food13 July, 2026

Puratos grew again in 2025, thanks to acquisitions and international expansion. After posting 3.6 billion euros in revenue last fiscal year, the Belgian bakery supplier hopes to surpass the 5 billion euro mark this year.

International expansion

In early 2025, Puratos acquired a French culinary school and established a joint venture in China with a local producer of whipped cream and other products. Partly thanks to these investments, the group posted 3.6 billion euros in revenue last year, up 6% from the previous year. Net profit rose by more than 2% to 130.3 million euros, according to De Tijd.

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