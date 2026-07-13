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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Belgian beverage industry calls for lower taxes to curb cross-border shopping

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Food13 July, 2026

The Belgian Federation for Wine and Spirits, Vinum et Spiritus, is calling on the federal government to lower excise taxes on alcohol. According to the industry organization, this would allow Belgium to recoup some of the cross-border purchases while also increasing tax revenue.

Whiskey 42% more expensive

In 2025, Belgians spent 708 million euros on food and beverages in France, Luxembourg, Germany, and the Netherlands. Of that amount, 98 million euros—or nearly 14%—went toward alcoholic beverages. Spirits, in particular, appear to be sensitive to price differences: 8.7% of every euro spent goes to foreign retailers.

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