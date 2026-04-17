Private label is once again growing faster than manufacturer brands, but not everywhere

The rising cost of groceries continued to drive consumers toward store brands in supermarkets in 2025. In 17 European countries, store brands grew faster than the overall food market, both in value and volume. Nevertheless, manufacturer brands still hold a larger market share almost everywhere.

Switzerland: private label champion

The combined sales of private labels rose by 4.1% in 2025, while the total food market in Europe grew by 3.2%. Manufacturer brands lagged behind with 2.7% growth in value; the difference with private labels is 1.4 percentage points. Private labels also came out on top in terms of volume. The total number of units sold increased by 0.6%, but retailers sold 1.3% more units under private labels. The figures come from the report “A Mosaic of Markets” compiled by NielsenIQ on behalf of PLMA, the international organization of private label manufacturers.