Private labels continue their advance in Europe

Sales of private label products rose by €15.3 billion in Europe last year, while market share grew to 38.8%. Switzerland remains the frontrunner, while Norway has the lowest share of private labels.

More than €387 billion in sales

According to data from NielsenIQ for the Private Label Market Report of the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), total private label sales rose by €15.3 billion in 2025 to a value of more than €387 billion. The share of private labels in 17 European countries rose to 38.8% last year, an increase of 0.33 percentage points year-on-year. The share increased in 12 of the 17 markets.