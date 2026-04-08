Potato prices below zero; industry takes action against waste

The European potato market has fallen into an unprecedented downward spiral: prices have now dropped to zero euros per ton. Food collectives No Waste Army and Waste Warriors warn that hundreds of millions of kilograms of potatoes are at risk of being wasted.

Overproduction after years of expansion

The collapse of the market price follows a classic but rarely seen extreme combination of factors: record harvests, declining exports, and a saturated market. After prices had already fallen to 15 euros per ton in the fall and to 10 euros per ton in early March, growers in some segments are now even paying to sell their product. For seed potatoes, prices range from minus 1 euro to minus 2 euros per 100 kilos, according to market researcher DCA Market Intelligence.