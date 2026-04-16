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Written by Pauline Neerman
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PepsiCo is winning back customers with cheaper crisps

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Food16 April, 2026
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PepsiCo beats expectations in the first quarter, thanks to successful price cuts, strategic acquisitions, and a recovery in the North American food sector.

Recovery in the snack shelf

With revenue of $19.44 billion (€18 billion), PepsiCo grew by 8.5% in the first quarter of 2026. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.61, well above the expected $1.55. One of the most notable developments was the recovery of the North American food sector, where PepsiCo reported 2% volume growth for the first time in more than two years.

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