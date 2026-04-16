PepsiCo is winning back customers with cheaper crisps

PepsiCo beats expectations in the first quarter, thanks to successful price cuts, strategic acquisitions, and a recovery in the North American food sector.

Recovery in the snack shelf

With revenue of $19.44 billion (€18 billion), PepsiCo grew by 8.5% in the first quarter of 2026. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.61, well above the expected $1.55. One of the most notable developments was the recovery of the North American food sector, where PepsiCo reported 2% volume growth for the first time in more than two years.