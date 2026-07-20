“No points, no coupons, no stress”: Aldi launches a campaign against loyalty apps (but not in Belgium)

In a remarkable joint advertising campaign, Aldi Nord and Süd are taking a strong stand against the complexity of loyalty apps in their home market. However, the discount chain does have such an app in Belgium.

Cheap without an app

Under the slogan “the best price for everyone,” sister companies Aldi Nord and Süd in Germany have launched a campaign that takes aim at the usefulness of digital loyalty programs. Aldi flyers feature messages such as “Why save points endlessly? Cheap without a bonus app” or “No points, no coupons, no stress.” The discounter emphasizes the core of its brand promise: simplicity, a focus on the essentials, and always the best price for everyone—even without an app. According to both companies, such apps create a two-tiered society.