Average Rob’s Tout Bien lager is on track to reach 10 million in revenue

In a sluggish beer market, Tout Bien—the beer brand owned by Belgian influencer Average Rob—saw its revenue grow by 86% last year. The brand is aiming for revenue of 10 million euros by 2030.

Well-capitalized investors

Tout Bien, which was founded in 2022, is available in 1,300 supermarkets, 200 hospitality establishments, and dozens of beverage distributors. The company does not disclose its revenue, but told the business newspaper De Tijd that sales grew by 86% last year and that revenue of 10 million by 2030 is a achievable goal. However, the company’s losses are also mounting, as the brand invests in further growth.

The funds are available thanks to contributions from wealthy investors such as Marc Coucke, Jan Boone (Lotus Bakeries), Erwin Van Osta (Hubo), a number of tech entrepreneurs, and soon Romelu Lukaku as well.

In addition to lager, Tout Bien now also offers a red beer and a non-alcoholic version, and starting this year, it is packaging its beer in glass bottles as well as cans. The beer is brewed by Brouwerij Martens in Bocholt, a major producer of private-label brands for supermarkets, which is also a co-shareholder.